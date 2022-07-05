Sale of the P-MAX vessel Stena Paris

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has entered into an agreement for the sale of the product tanker Stena Paris (65,000 dwt, built in 2005). The buyer is based in Greece and delivery is expected to take place at the end of July 2022.

The sale is expected to have a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 5 million. In accordance with existing bank agreement, the surplus will be used for accelerated repayment of loans and thereby strengthening the company in the longer term. Asset values for tankers have risen during the spring in line with the positive freight market. The agreed price is significantly above the market valuations made end 2021.

"The sale of Stena Paris is made primarily to take advantage of the increased ship valuations and improve the company's financial position, but in addition there is also an age factor. The Stena Paris was the first ship to be delivered in the P-MAX series. It is now almost 17 years ago and in a strong second-hand market for mature quality tonnage, we are therefore now taking the opportunity to sell our oldest vessel," says Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 5 July 2022 at 15:45 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3596976/1601284.pdf Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20220705 https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/crew-of-stena-paris-15-years-ltifree,c3068142 Crew of Stena Paris 15 years LTIfree

View original content:

SOURCE Concordia Maritime