InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shorts for Mountain Bike Riders

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of mountain bike shorts to help a rider gain leverage, increase power and save energy when climbing hilly terrain," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented THE CLIMBER. My design helps a rider to maintain a forward position of body weight on the seat of the bike."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of shorts for mountain bike riders. In doing so, it enables the wearer to gain more leverage and power when climbing hills. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to reduce effort on inclined road or trail surfaces. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for mountain bike riders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

