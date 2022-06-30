Sequans Announces Changes to Board of Directors

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today the shareholder approval of Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi to its board of directors, effective June 24, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Sailesh to our Board and look forward to his contributions and criticality of thought, given his expertise in IoT as a senior-level executive of Renesas," stated Georges Karam, Sequans President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi has served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit of Renesas Electronics Corporation since July 2019. Before joining Renesas, he served as Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer for IDT Corporation. Prior to IDT, Dr. Chittipeddi was President and CEO of Conexant Systems and served on its Board of Directors. At Conexant, he led the company in its transition from a public company to private ownership and through its debt restructuring efforts. Dr. Chittipeddi holds five degrees, including an M.B.A from the University of Texas at Austin and a Ph.D. in physics from The Ohio State University. Dr. Chittipeddi has earned 64 U.S. patents related to a semiconductor process, package, and design and has been published in nearly 40 technical articles.

"I am delighted to join the Sequans Board of Directors," said Dr. Chittipeddi. "Through our mutually beneficial partnership, Renesas has fostered a strong relationship with Sequans in product collaborations and, more recently, as shareholders. My position on the board of directors will further both companies' commitment to our mutual success."

Dr. Chittipeddi will replace the seat vacated by Alok Sharma, who has stepped down from the board. Mr. Sharma joined the board in 2011.

Mr. Karam stated: "On behalf of Sequans, I thank Alok for his years of service and valuable contributions to the Company. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

