InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Face Masks (HOF-188)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a storage accessory for face masks to keep them safe and accessible," said an inventor, from Spring, Texas, "so I invented the MASK CASE. My design would eliminate the need to put your mask in a pocket or on an unsanitary surface."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and convenient way to store masks when not in use. In doing so, it ensures that a mask is readily available when needed. As a result, it helps to prevent lost or forgotten masks and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

