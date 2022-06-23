Jada Toys Brings Leader of the Autobots to Life with the Launch of the Transformers Converting Optimus Prime RC

Collectors will revel in childhood memories with the exciting launch of this innovative RC

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jada Toys, leading manufacturer of premium collectibles, announces the launch of the interactive Transformers Converting Optimus Prime RC. This announcement marks the newest addition to the product line from the licensing partnership between Hasbro and Jada Toys.

This new innovative item will give collectors the opportunity to experience Optimus Prime's conversion from robot to vehicle and back with just the push of a button. The RC moves forward, backward, and spins in both robot and vehicle mode. Fans of all ages can relive nostalgic childhood memories when this iconic leader comes to life right before their eyes. With intricate details including fully functioning lights and sound, detailed motors, and the iconic phrases said by Optimus Prime.

"We are thrilled to further extend our relationship with Hasbro to bring this innovative product to life." says Bill Simons, CEO of Jada Toys. "Collectors can expect a special nostalgic experience from this RC that brings the widely loved Optimus Prime character to life. Seeing the change from robot to vehicle right before your eyes feels like taking a trip back in time to experience that same joy from childhood as an adult."

Available now at Target, Meijer, and Entertainment Earth for $69.99.

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectibles and action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families. Proprietary lines accompany the licensed product to round out Jada Toys' offerings. Jada Toys is the US based division of the Simba Dickie Group. Visit Jada Toys at jadatoys.com .

About Transformers

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The Transformers brand is a Hasbro franchise.

