MycoDog Announces New Medicinal Mushroom Tinctures for Pets

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoDog , producer of all-natural medicinal mushroom products for pets, is excited to announce the release of three new tinctures designed to address common but serious pet health concerns: VITALITY for cancer and autoimmune diseases, CLARITY for CCD, nervous system and emotional support, and BREATHE for respiratory and cardiovascular support. These mushroom-based extracts were formulated by botanical pet medicine expert Angela Ardolino, in collaboration with myco-alchemist Jason Scott, and are all triple-extracted from the fruiting bodies of fungi cultivated and wild-harvested in the United States.

Mushrooms are bio-accumulators, which means they absorb toxins from the environment in which they're cultivated. So, where mushrooms are grown and harvested is important. Because a significant number of commercial mushroom products are grown in China, they may present a higher likelihood for exposure to and absorption of pollutants. MycoDog only uses mushrooms grown and harvested in the US Pacific Northwest.

MycoDog mushroom extracts are preserved in organic glycerin rather than alcohol, ensuring a longer shelf-life compared to mushroom extract powders that begin oxidizing the moment the package is opened. In addition, mushroom extract tinctures are typically more bioavailable than powdered versions, since they can be absorbed into the bloodstream upon consumption, rather than having to undergo the digestive process.

WHY MUSHROOMS?

When Angela's Doberman Nina was diagnosed with osteosarcoma two years ago , she was devastated. But as a pet cannabis expert, she saw an opportunity to demonstrate what the combination of plant and mushroom medicine could do to preserve—and extend—quality of life for Nina and animals like her. Certain plants and mushrooms are known as adaptogens, and when combined, become even more powerful. "These incredible therapeutic plants and fungi have hundreds of individual medicinal compounds that interact synergistically when you combine them. They literally get inside your body and adapt to do what your body needs," says Ardolino.

Both cannabis and mushrooms have been researched extensively for their medicinal uses, particularly for cancer, dementia, and immune support. Armed with an in-depth knowledge on how cannabis—including hemp and marijuana—and adaptogens work together, Angela began to study which medicinal mushrooms could best help Nina fight this very aggressive cancer.

Thanks to a holistic protocol of medicinal mushroom extracts from MycoDog, full spectrum hemp extract from CBD Dog Health, and a ketogenic raw diet, Nina's osteosarcoma did not metastasize (spread) in 22 months. Nina's afflicted leg was recently amputated for her mobility and comfort, but only after confirming that there was no metastasis.

Angela's success with Nina, along with hundreds of other animals which she has helped and consulted for, informed her decision to formulate the best combinations of adaptogens for certain pet health issues into a single convenient dose.

MycoDog's three new 2-ounce tinctures include:

VITALITY tincture—recommended for cancer, autoimmune diseases, liver support and respiratory support—contains Turkey Tail, Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake, Chaga, Artist Conk, Red Belted Conk, Astragalus Root, Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Glycerin.

CLARITY tincture—recommended for canine cognitive disease, nervous system, mental and emotional support—contains Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, Bacopa Monnieri, Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Glycerin.

BREATHE tincture—recommended for respiratory and cardiovascular support—contains Cordyceps, Reishi, Artist Conk, Chaga, Ashwagandha, Distilled Water and Organic Glycerin.

About MycoDog:

MycoDog medicinal mushroom products do not contain any grain, substrate, or fillers. They are grown, wild-harvested, extracted, and packaged in the US, and exclusively available at www.yournaturaldog.com .

About Angela Ardolino:

Angela Ardolino, founder and CEO of MycoDog, is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. Angela owns and operates Fire Flake Farm, her animal rescue farm, as well as two locations of a natural pet salon and shop, Beautify the Beast. She's also the founder of CBD Dog Health, which offers high quality, all-natural cannabis health and wellness products designed specifically for pets.

