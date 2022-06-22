July Fourth Sale Announcement from Happsy - We are Continuing our 25% off "Summer Sale" on All Organic Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses

Have a Very Happsy Summer!

CLEVELAND, Ohio, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified organic bed-in-a-box, Happsy announces the continuation of its Summer Sale on all certified organic mattresses, sold online, with code summer25. Save 25% and get interest-free financing via PayPal.

It's never too early to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle and a better night's sleep. Recognized for its high-quality materials, highly comfortable design, and affordable price, Happsy only makes certified organic mattresses, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic, and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic, with the manufacturing process following strict environmental standards. Having chosen to use better materials such as organic cotton, latex, and wool. Happsy's "inspired by nature" design provides excellent comfort for nearly every body type.

A good choice for you, Happsy is also a good choice for the environment, as a proud member of 1% for the Planet donating one percent (or more) of their annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. And a member and supporter of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for the protection of North America's wild places.

For more information on Happsy, visit https://www.happsy.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch with Janelle Dunbar at jd@womensmarketinggroup.com or 516.242.7677.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

