Byrna Technologies Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 first Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Thursday, July 7th

ANDOVER, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2022 on Thursday, July 7, 2022, before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 am ET to review these results.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (301) 715-8592 or (312) 626-6799 or may register for the webcast of the call at https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=e582b54f-1e21-457d-a2d9-9575ab6f87b5 . The question-and-answer portion of the call will be open to industry research analysts. If you are unable to listen live, you may register at the above link to listen to the webcast after the call. The conference call webcast will be archived on Byrna Technologies' website for thirty days.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website or the Company's investor relations site. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state of the art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Contact:

Byrna Technologies, Inc.

David North, Chief Financial Officer

978-269-7785

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.