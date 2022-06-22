Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Alabama

State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Reach Over 60,000 Potential Customers in Alabama by End of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today outlined its planned fiber network build for the state of Alabama. By the end of 2023, Brightspeed will finish the first phase of construction and deliver over 60,000 new fiber passings across several counties in the state. In subsequent years of its network initiative, the company plans to add another 60,000 fiber passings for a total of up to 120,000 new fiber-enabled locations in its Alabama footprint.

Alabama is one of the 20 states forming Brightspeed's operating territory, covering mainly rural and suburban regions of the country. The company will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). The parties expect to obtain regulatory approvals in the third quarter of this year, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

Brightspeed will invest at least $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

"We are thrilled to announce our fiber network plans for Alabama," said Sherry Hessenthaler, Operations Strategy Lead for Brightspeed. "At a time when high-quality internet access has never been more important to today's families and businesses, we will be ready to hit the ground running with our deployment. It is a privilege to be able to share in Alabama's growth and development by doing our part to help bridge the digital divide."

Brightspeed plans to bring faster, more reliable Internet and Wi-Fi initially to over 60,000 residential and commercial locations over the next 18 months in markets within Baldwin, Covington, Dale, Elmore, Fayette, Geneva, Henry, Pickens, and Tallapoosa counties. These new locations will augment the more than 10,000 existing fiber passings Brightspeed will assume upon the close of the transaction between the Apollo funds and Lumen.

"In addition to our own network investment in Alabama, we are equally inspired by the opportunity to partner with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to pursue a possible extension of the build and bring fiber-based internet to even more customers in the state," Hessenthaler added.

"Ensuring Alabamians in every community – big and small – have the ability to have high-speed connectivity is simply a necessity these days. Over the past few years, we have made increasing our broadband infrastructure across the state a priority, and we are making great progress thanks to partners like Brightspeed," said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. "In this first phase of constructing its planned fiber network, Brightspeed will make connectivity a whole lot better and a whole lot quicker for over 60,000 Alabamians. This is another tremendous step in the right direction."

Brightspeed previously announced that it is working with a select team of technology innovators and partners to deploy an FTTP architecture engineered for faster deployment and market availability. The company's XGSPON-based network will enable downstream and upstream internet speeds that exceed 1Gbps.

Information regarding Brightspeed's other state-specific network build plans will be forthcoming.

For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

Media

Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

pr@brightspeed.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brightspeed