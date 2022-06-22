AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS TACKLES GENDER INVESTING GAP

Firm mobilizes local organizations, personalized resources for women pledging to close their investing gap

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, the $230 billion* global asset manager, is tackling the gender investing gap, in which women have roughly 80% of the retirement income of men while outliving men by five years on average.1 In addition to mobilizing organizations like the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current to highlight the problem, American Century is empowering women to making progress toward closing their own investing gap through personalized insights and resources for those who pledge to make their investing move.

"We are focusing on closing the gender investing gap because we are a company that works to help people who want to reach their goals for financial success while we strive to impact society in a positive way," said Sibil Sebastian, vice president, strategy and corporate development at American Century. "Making a positive impact on society as we help people become financially successful is rooted in our identity and ownership structure. Striving to deliver investment results for our clients, in an effort to help make them successful, also generates money for medical research, with more than 40% of our profits going to our controlling owner, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research."

Countering the causes of the gender investing gap

Women earn only 60% as much as men in a lifetime.2 Caregiving responsibilities that disproportionately fall on women negatively impact their earnings, promotions and savings.3 In childhood, girls aren't taught to build wealth as much as boys.4 In adulthood, women are less confident investing and view themselves as less financially literate.

To instill confidence and empower women with the knowledge and confidence they need to close their personal investing gap, American Century's campaign features investing insights from women in the investment industry. Quarterly Office Talks with vice president and client portfolio manager Elaine Bourke and a financial consultant cover the latest topics. Those who sign the pledge to make their investing move will have access to personalized content, workshops and networking opportunities over the coming months to equip them to set and reach their goals.

Campaign art features work of Kansas City artist and business owner Megh Knappenberger

Kansas City artist Megh Knappenberger's vibrant colors and raw textures bring the campaign's messages to life. Her artwork for the campaign, featuring two American Century employees and KC Current players, demonstrates the power, movement and inspiration of a successful financial future. "With a studio that shares the same hometown as our global headquarters and her experience as a woman starting a business, we believe Megh is a natural fit to help bring to life the courage and grit needed to tackle the investing gap," said Sebastian.

Visit the campaign website to learn more about the investing gap and American Century, start planning to make an investing move, read investing insights or to sign the pledge.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 6/9/22.

