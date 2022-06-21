SGNL CTO To Lead Discussion On Standards to Help Improve Security in a Zero-Trust World at Identiverse 2022

Experts from Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Okta and Cisco To Discuss the Real World Impact of Zero-Trust Standards

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Chief Technology Officer of SGNL, the solution for modern enterprise authorization, will moderate a unique and timely panel this week at Identiverse 2022 in Denver, Colorado, where the identity security community comes together. Executives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Okta and Google will join Atul Tulshibagwale, CTO of SGNL and Co-Chair of the OpenID Foundation's Shared Signals and Events Working Group in a critical discussion about their first-hand experiences implementing security in a zero-trust environment, and the standards needed to close the gaps.

"Zero-trust adoption is a critical necessity given the heightened cyber threats environment" said Tulshibagwale. "Open standards are essential for multi-vendor systems to interoperate in order to enable and secure zero-trust access."

The panel entitled " OpenID SSE, CAEP and RISC: Real World Impact of Zero-Trust Standards " will dive into why standards like Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP) are important, its use within their organizations and their products and tips and tricks for those who have yet to dive into deployment and adoption of these standards in their professional environments.

"At Cisco, we believe Shared Signals and Events can provide a richness of information that can improve both the efficacy of detection and remediation in Cybersecurity", said Nancy Cam-Winget, a Cisco Fellow and security strategist at Cisco and OpenID Foundation board member. "The adoption of such a standard is required by industry to address the attacks of today and tomorrow."

"The Shared Signals and Events family of specifications have been adopted and proven by leading digital platforms and authorization providers to provide tangible value," said Gail Hodges, Executive Director of the OpenID Foundation. "The panel at Identiverse is the perfect opportunity to engage the wider identity community to start scaling this work across the public and private sectors, just as OpenID Connect and FAPI have scaled over the last 10 years"

The panel will be held on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 2:55pm - 3:45pm MDT at Iderntiverse, an in person-only conference at the Gaylord Rockies Resorts in Denver, Colorado. Registration is available at https://identiverse.com .

Identiverse is where the identity security community comes together. Now in its 13th year, Identiverse is a must attend annual event that brings together over 2,000 security professionals for 4 days of world-class learning, engagement, and entertainment. Offering over 70 hours of top-notch content showcasing enlightening keynotes, informative panels, and hands-on masterclasses—attendees can connect with their peers during networking receptions and fun interactive group activities like bootcamp, yoga and more. Identiverse is now part of CyberRisk Alliance.

About SGNL

With an initial team of security experts and executives who formerly worked at Google, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce, SGNL is working to modernize enterprise authorization. SGNL's innovative platform provides just-in-time access management which curtails privilege sprawl, protecting access to sensitive data and guarding against potential security compromises. SGNL was founded in 2021 with venture backing from Costanoa Ventures, Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital, and Resolute Ventures. For more information about SGNL, please visit sgnl.ai .

About the OpenID Foundation

The OpenID Foundation (OIDF) is a global open standards body committed to helping people assert their identity wherever they choose. Founded in 2007, we are a community of technical experts leading the creation of open identity standards that are secure, interoperable, and privacy preserving. The Foundation's OpenID Connect standard is now used by billions of people across millions of applications. More recently, the Financial Grade API has become the standard of choice for Open Banking and Open Data implementations, allowing people to access and share data across entities. Today, the OpenID Foundation's standards are the connective tissue to enable people to assert their identity and access their data at scale, the scale of the internet, enabling "networks of networks" to interoperate globally. Individuals, companies, governments and non-profits are encouraged to join or participate. Find out more at openid.net .

