Nuula announces partnership with Even Financial to power new Personal Loan search feature to help early-stage small businesses

Nuula's new loan search feature provides small business owners, entrepreneurs with access to offers from 30+ top lenders.

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced a new personal loan search feature that allows small business owners and entrepreneurs that are smaller or earlier stage to search 30+ top lenders for personal loan offers from $5K to $250K, powered by Even Financial ("Even") the embedded financial marketplace owned by MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML).

Nuula (PRNewsfoto/Nuula) (PRNewswire)

Complementing the existing Term Loan product, designed for more mature businesses, Nuula has introduced this new feature to match the diverse capital needs of small business owners, especially sole proprietors, freelancers and consultants. Unlike traditional financial institutions, which offer limited, rigid loan options, often serving only businesses at a more established stage of their growth, Nuula now allows borrowers to source multiple loan options and find a loan that fits their unique needs, including those who are just getting started, thanks to its partnership with Even.

Nuula's new loan search feature powered by Even matches small business owners with personalized loan offers in less than 60 seconds, based on the borrower's criteria and credit health. The new feature also allows small business owners to compare offers – including the term of the loan, APR and estimated monthly payments – without impacting their credit score.

"Small businesses come in all shapes and sizes – and so do their capital needs," said Mark Ruddock, CEO at Nuula. "Nuula's all-in-one approach not only allows small businesses to access incredibly powerful tools that provide real-time insight into the health of their business, but now allows them access to a range of different financing options, such as personal loans, to help them access the capital needed to be successful at every stage of their business, powered by Even."

Nuula's new feature was made possible through an integration with Even Financial , the category-leading embedded finance marketplace.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to cover all of the different capital needs of a small business," said Andrew Nauom, SVP of Sales at Even. "By partnering with Even, qualified Nuula customers will be able to access offers from the largest network of connected leading financial service providers and find personal loans that best fit their needs."

Nuula will be announcing additional features and partnerships in the coming weeks.

About Nuula

Nuula is building the future of small business performance. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small to medium-sized business community. Nuula provides real-time data and analytics, allowing businesses to manage their finances, monitor their credit ratings and user reviews, and more. Nuula is an advocate of financial inclusivity and a proud partner to Kiva to create economic and social good. To learn more about Nuula, visit www.nuula.com .

About Even Financial

Even Financial (Even) is the industry-leading embedded financial marketplace and subsidiary of MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") (NYSE: ML). MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform serving both consumer and enterprise customers. As part of MoneyLion's enterprise offering, Even digitally connects and matches consumers with real-time, personalized financial product recommendations from banks, insurance carriers, and fintech companies on mobile apps, websites, and other digital touchpoints through its marketplace technology. Even's infrastructure leverages machine learning and advanced data science to solve a significant pain point in financial services customer acquisition, seamlessly bridging financial services providers (such as SoFi) and channel partners (such as TransUnion) via its industry-leading API and embedded finance marketplaces. Even enables any company to add financial products to its business, with full compliance and security at scale. Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers'' by Forbes for 2022 and was named to the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com and investors.moneylion.com .

