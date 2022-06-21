Iris Honored with a Grand Globee® Award

Iris adds to its total Globee® Awards for the year with five more golds and one additional silver

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris") today announced it was the recipient of seven Globee® awards – five gold, one silver, and the prestigious Grand Globee. The Globee Awards are presented by Golden Bridge Awards as part of their Business and Innovation Awards. Two of the Golden Globees were won in partnership with AGIA Affinity for a joint email campaign that resulted in double the projected enrollments.

(PRNewsfoto/Iris powered by Generali) (PRNewswire)

Paige Schaffer, Iris CEO, commented on the news, "Receiving ten Globee awards in the first half of 2022 is an achievement that shows just how hard our team works to maintain the highest standards possible. This was all encapsulated in our Grand Globee award, which certainly came as a pleasant surprise. The Iris team will continue to push to maintain the high bar we have set for ourselves."

The Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in a number of industries worldwide. This is Iris' first Grand Globee – a category that is selected by the judges for outstanding achievements. Iris was recognized with Golden Globees for Achievement in International Expansion, Achievement in Products and Services Growth, Milestone of the Year in Products and Services Growth, Marketing Campaign of the Year – Specialty Customer Marketing, and Marketing Campaign of the Year – Specialty Engaged Community. They also picked up a Silver Globee for Product Development Outstanding Performance of the Year. This brings Iris' total Globee for the year to 10 awards.

"We partnered with Iris to develop the ID Resolve product after realizing a specific consumer need. By collaborating with Iris, we created a marketing plan that delivered the ID Resolve product messaging effectively to our target audience. Receiving two Gold Globees signified that the industry recognizes our efforts, and we are so pleased to be recognized with our partners at Iris," added Bryanna Moore, Client Marketing Manager at AGIA Affinity.

The two Gold Globee Awards won with AGIA Affinity demonstrated the power of companies partnering together to achieve improved customer engagement through marketing.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people available 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Today, understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

