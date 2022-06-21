IDEXX Empowers Veterinarians with New Testing Insights that Support Earlier Diagnosis and Intervention for Preventive Care and Critical Cases

IDEXX Reference Laboratories Will Add Fecal Dx Antigen Testing with Flea Tapeworm Detection, Testing for the FGF-23 Kidney Biomarker, and Next-Day PCR Direct Testing Service

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announces new reference laboratory tests and services to help veterinarians gain insights during wellness screenings, develop treatment plans for cats with chronic kidney disease, and access fast, definitive answers for the most critical cases.

IDEXX Laboratories PCR Technology (PRNewswire)

"The expansion of our reference laboratory menu demonstrates our continued focus on innovations that create clarity for our veterinary customers, supporting our shared mission to advance the standard of care for pets," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "The new offerings add to the unmatched customer experience at IDEXX Reference Laboratories, which includes access to specialists who offer personalized guidance, as an extension of the practice."

Starting in September 2022, customers of IDEXX Reference Laboratories in North America will benefit from the following new tests and services:

Fecal Dx ® antigen testing is expanded to include the detection of flea tapeworm in addition to current tests for hookworm, roundworm, and whipworm. Flea tapeworm is a common intestinal parasite that is transmitted anywhere fleas are found, and it may often remain undetected by testing methods like fecal flotation or other instrument-based optical methods that rely on the presence of eggs. With this addition, Fecal Dx antigen testing detects up to five times more of these common intestinal parasites, and earlier, than fecal flotation alone. 1 This provides veterinarians with valuable insights as part of annual wellness screens and allows them to have more confident conversations with pet owners around treatment and prevention, supporting better patient outcomes.

A first in North America , IDEXX is enhancing its suite of kidney health diagnostics with the addition of FGF-23, a kidney disease management biomarker. IDEXX FGF-23 provides quantifiable, evidence-based insights for veterinarians caring for cats with early chronic kidney disease (CKD),* enabling more confident treatment recommendations, such as dietary change. With IDEXX FGF-23 in addition to SDMA—the early indicator for a decline in kidney function—IDEXX has further enhanced the most comprehensive portfolio of renal diagnostic panels on the market today.

PCR Direct testing, a new service available through the opening of a state-of-the-art PCR laboratory. At no extra charge, IDEXX Reference Laboratories customers in the continental U.S. will have access to next-day PCR results, Monday through Friday, for their critical cases, including suspected zoonotic infections. By providing earlier access to diagnostic information, the next-day testing service enables veterinary professionals to start treatment for the most critical cases sooner, which can significantly improve patient outcomes.

For more information about IDEXX and its expanded reference laboratory offerings, visit idexx.com/discovermore.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 10,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit . For media inquiries, please get in touch at media@idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

*Early chronic kidney disease in cats refers to IRIS CKD Stages 1 and 2.

Reference

1. Upcoming 2022 AAVP oral abstract presentation; data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA.

IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.