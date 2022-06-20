THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB BRINGS INAUGURAL AKC FLYBALL DOG CHALLENGE TO ESPN2

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that the AKC Flyball Dog Challenge, brought to you by presenting and official sponsors The Farmer's Dog and YuMOVE, will be broadcast on ESPN2. The competition will premiere on Saturday, June 25th at 1pm ET.

This invitational event, held in collaboration with North American Flyball Association, took place on May 22, 2022, in Concord, NC. Eight teams from the United States and Canada competed over two days.

"We're thrilled to introduce ESPN viewers to a variety of dog sports, and Flyball is as exciting as they come," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "This canine relay race is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats!"

The broadcast will be hosted by sportscaster Carolyn Manno, including sideline reporter Bill Ellis and analysis by Ashley Hilliker.

