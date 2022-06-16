Solaray Unveils 'Food Is Not Enough'--Latest Brand Campaign Highlights Common Nutrition Gaps in Standard American Diet, Inspires Launch of Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins

Brand Reveals Bold Science-Backed Food Equivalencies, Debuts Revolutionary Product Innovation to Address Nutrient Absorption & Invites Public to Immersive Three-Day Pop-Up Experience in New York City

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, today announced its new brand campaign: Food Is Not Enough. In an era highlighted by growing food shortages and lack of access to nutrient-dense food sources, mounting scientific evidence reveals many Americans are not getting adequate nutrition from food alone, and that even those who strive to eat a wholesome diet can be deficient in key nutrients needed for overall well-being. With a reputation and legacy built on longstanding education efforts and award-winning innovation over nearly half a century, Solaray seeks to engage the public through its thought-provoking campaign work and strategic activations that reinforce the importance of healthy eating combined with the need for targeted use of high-quality dietary supplements to achieve proper nutritional balance. Designed to share the science of nutritional wellness with consumers everywhere, Food Is Not Enough celebrates the 'and'—how both food and Solaray supplements work best in concert to help adults of all ages access the quantity and variety of vitamins and minerals needed to support a healthy mind and body.

The latest multi-faceted creative campaign is punctuated with the market introduction of Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins: four clean, high-potency formulations that, thanks to proprietary technology, are designed to deliver quick and enhanced absorption to help consumers get far more out of their multivitamins than ever before.† Containing 100% liposomal nutrients and made with only the highest- quality ingredients, the Solaray Liposomal Multivitamin line promotes whole-body wellness, while also offering a targeted mix of immune system, bone health, antioxidant, and beauty support.*

On a mission to help everyone, everywhere Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most, Solaray supports people at every stage of their wellness journey—from every background and walk of life—in realizing their healthiest selves and creating the freedom to do what they love with the ones they love. By opening a thoughtful dialogue on common nutritional misconceptions, Solaray invites the public to come learn and discover at the brand's eye-opening Food Is Not Enough activation, a hosted pop-up experience in New York City June 16-18. Details include:

Where: The Plaza at 17 th and Broadway, adjacent to Union Square Greenmarket

When: Thursday, June 16 , 1pm - 6pm ; Friday, June 17 , 10am – 6pm ; Saturday, June 18 , 9am – 5pm

What: Hyper-interactive experiences will engage, surprise, and inspire passersby, including a collection of unique visual installations that allow guests to learn about food-supplement-equivalencies alongside dynamic activities and challenges. Participants and winners will be rewarded onsite with brand prizing.

Because Food Is Not Enough

Curated to start a thoughtful dialogue around common nutritional misconceptions and to help people work through how to best create the wellness balance they seek, Solaray's Food Is Not Enough campaign showcases how much of a particular food one would have to consume in order to receive the equivalent nutritional value that's in a Solaray supplement serving. At a particular time when food scarcity is becoming more of a concern and more scientific data points to growing nutrient degradation, it relays the foundational message that Solaray vitamins work in tandem with food—not instead of—to better supplement nutrition gaps and help bodies reach peak performance. Highlights include:

You would need to eat 50 cups of kale (or 61 figs, or 5 cups of red quinoa) to get the same relaxation, bone, and muscle support packed into one serving of Solaray Magnesium Glycinate.*

You would need to eat one dozen oranges (or 133 strawberries) to achieve the same daily immune support found in one capsule of Solaray's timed-release Vitamin C 1000mg formula.*

You would need to eat 50 cups of Greek yogurt to reach the same level of digestive support available in one capsule of Solaray Mycrobiome Women's Probiotic formula.*

"Most Americans are deficient in essential vitamins and minerals. Contributing factors including some systemic issues can impact and frankly threaten a person's overall nutritional health, like soil degradation, food scarcity or limited access to nutrient-dense food sources, as well as common mineral deficiencies across the U.S. and the underlying issue of sup-optimal nutrient absorption that impacts nearly all of us," said Chef Abbie Gellman, MS RD CDN and Solaray Science Advisory Team member. "Solaray gets to the heart of this with Food Is Not Enough, expertly marrying the aggregate power of science and nature to ignite a conversation about the truths of supplements."

Through validation, research and education, Solaray equips anyone with the freedom to advance their wellness through informed, self-aware decision making. Impactful at all stages of one's health journey, Solaray's vast product roster is designed to augment balanced diets by helping fill the naturally occurring nutritional gaps commonly found in the Standard American Diet (SAD). Learn more about Solaray's Food Is Not Enough initiative and the campaign's featured products and food equivalencies here.

Solaray Introduces Industry-First Liposomal Multivitamins in Powdered/Capsule Form

Inspired by the Food Is Not Enough campaign to help solve the underlying issues of nutrient availability and absorption, Solaray has announced what indeed may be a game-changing innovation: Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins.

The industry's first liposomal multivitamins in powdered/capsule form are now available at Solaray.com and across participating health food retailers.

Women's, The new line includes four formulations: Universal Women's 50+ and Men's

Each high-potency formulation offers at least 30 different nutrients, with 18 or more vitamins and minerals at or over 100% of the Daily Value, to help bodies keep feeling and performing at their best.

Dr. Pamela M. Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, and Head of the Solaray Science Advisory Team, explains: "The fact that people absorb far less nutrients than they realize is an often-overlooked truth. Even the most purposeful, curated, 'healthy' food diets will have naturally occurring nutritional gaps. Arguably Solaray's most significant product launch to date, Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins are one of the industry's first solutions to address the challenge of sufficient nutrient absorption—offering a high-quality, efficacious product from one of the original supplement pioneers. The technology harnessed by Solaray experts is a paradigm shift for the supplement space, and will help people finally receive the level of nutrition they expect from their vitamins. Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins deliver on the brand's consistent track record of award-winning innovation for nearly 50 years and running—and there's more to come."

The nutrients in Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins are encased by liposomes, which, based on clinically studied liposomal Vitamin C and B-12, are believed to protect and carry the vitamins more effectively to absorption sites (aka cells).† Indeed, research with Vitamin C and B-12 suggests liposomal delivery offers more absorption than regular USP Vitamin C and B-12 tablets.† Like all Solaray products, every raw material in these new formulas is quality tested to the most stringent standards, from start to finish, to ensure the identity, potency and purity (lack of contaminants) of the ingredients on their own and the final product before it heads to consumers. Thanks to its rigorous testing and safe manufacturing practices, Solaray offers some of the cleanest, highest-quality supplements in the industry. To learn more, visit Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins.

As part of the Food Is Not Enough NYC activation, a limited run of Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins will be on-hand and made available to select recipients to take home ahead of the full rollout of this key innovation.

†Absorption based on clinical studies on Vitamin C and B12 by Cellg8® (a registered trademark of CELLg8®).

*These statements have not been reviewed by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About the Food Is Not Enough Campaign

Food Is Not Enough is the latest campaign installment and expanded concept from Solaray's ongoing Live Brighter ethos, starting with the initial campaign shot in 16mm film as well as The Light House, created at NYC's iconic Waverly Inn. Launched last year to mark a first-of-its-kind rebrand effort since the company's founding in 1973, Live Brighter represents Solaray's longstanding objective to help people everywhere realize their healthiest selves—to give themselves the freedom to do what they love with the ones they love. Food Is Not Enough video and imagery assets were created in partnership with the renowned MATTE Projects, one of today's leading creative agencies responsible for campaigns from some of the world's most recognizable brands. Solaray and MATTE also partnered to produce a short feature film to mark the Solaray Liposomal Multivitamin launch, as one of the inaugural episodes of Solaray's new Illuminate video series that aims to share knowledge of supplement health and wellness with the wider public.

Michael Crooks, vice president of marketing at Solaray, comments, "We live in an imperfect world where foods are not grown like they once were, and modern cooking practices mean that food is rarely prepared in a way that preserves its nutritional density. Furthermore, current food shortages and lesser-known absorption issues continue to impact nutritional intake for an increasing number of people. Simply put, Americans are not getting enough nutrients from food alone, regardless of their sex, age and life stage or what diet and exercise regimen they follow."

Crooks adds, "More than an eye-catching tagline, Solaray's Food Is Not Enough campaign puts action against these realities to spur a thought-provoking and education-oriented conversation around nutritional wellness and the role supplements serve alongside a balanced diet. As a strategic extension of our Live Brighter work, this effort connects the independent thinking intrinsic to our founding vision nearly 50 years ago and our rich heritage that continues to guide our innovative advancement of the lifestyle supplement space today. At the heart of all of this is our longstanding desire to simply help people live their healthiest lives: Solaray is here to help everyone work through creating the nutritional balance that's best for them, regardless of where they are in their wellness journey."

Live Brighter, Everywhere: Helping Our Communities & Planet Earth

As part of the Food Is Not Enough campaign, Solaray will provide financial and product donations to support Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and internationally to those who need it most. For upcoming donation and partnership updates, follow along on Field Notes, Solaray's content and media hub.

About Solaray

Founded in 1973, Solaray, Inc. is one of the pioneering vitamin, mineral, and herbal supplement brands within the natural products industry, helping establish the category. Part of The Better Being Co. (formerly Nutraceutical), Solaray aims to help people Live Brighter and become their healthiest selves through its commitment to award-winning product innovation, stringent testing protocols, wide-scale education on supplement health and wellness, and comprehensive sustainability programs that give back to the environment and communities therein. Solaray offers a full line of vitamins, minerals, herbs and herbal extracts that help consumers everywhere pursue a healthy lifestyle, with more than 900 product solutions to meet a wide spectrum of needs. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

