Interos Welcomes Renowned Operational Resilience Leader Nita Kohli to Board of Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, a leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced that Nita Kohli, a distinguished operational resilience executive with 25 years' experience, has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Kohli has held numerous leadership roles across technology, operations, finance, and risk and control. Her international career spans Europe, North America and Asia with Freddie Mac, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and KPMG.

"I'm excited to take on this advisory role with Interos, which today is in a leading position to influence how the global economy operates," Kohli said. "Recent crises have shown that companies can create competitive advantage by proactively managing supply chain risks using artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies as part of their business continuity management programs."

In joining the Interos Board of Advisors, Kohli will play a key role in advancing Interos' innovation and growth agenda, emphasizing supply chain risk as a core component of operational resilience. She will focus on driving change to help organizations integrate supply chain risk and operational risk, while also understanding the intersection with ESG and climate risk.

Interos has created the world's only living map of the global supply chain, allowing global organizations to pre-emptively identify and mitigate Financial, Operational, ESG and other types of risks within their extended supply chains.

"Like all our board members, Nita brings insight and expertise earned through decades of top leadership positions within the supply chain industry," Interos CEO Jennifer Bisceglie said. "I look forward to working with her and the rest of our Interos board as we continue to expand the Interos platform, create new opportunities for leaders to solve critical business risks, and discover additional benefits we can offer our growing customer base."

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. The Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Based in Arlington, VA, the fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. www.interos.ai.

