Truist Increases Prime Rate to 4.75 Percent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation