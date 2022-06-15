Nulogy Makes First Appearance Into 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

Nulogy's multi-enterprise platform recognized for execution and vision

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that the company has for the first time been positioned by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks.1

Nulogy's First Appearance in Gartner Magic Quadrant for MESCBN (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be recognized for the first time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the value we deliver to our customers by enabling synchronized, optimized supply ecosystems," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Through the continual evolution of our multi-enterprise platform, and our ongoing work with co-packers, contract manufacturers, and CPG companies that share our vision, we hope to make even bigger strides to give our customers the capabilities they need to succeed in today's consumer categories—from food and home products to pharmaceuticals and electronics."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables business executives to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Nulogy is the leading purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for co-packing and contract manufacturer networks, enabling fast-moving consumer goods brands and their suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform also enables the digitization of shop floor processes of contract manufacturers and co-packers for enhanced line efficiency and profitability, and is live in hundreds of sites worldwide.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Nulogy's product offering, among other provider offerings: https://see.nulogy.com/2022-magic-quadrant-mescbn/ .

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks," Christian Titze, Brock Johns, 23 May 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

Nulogy Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation