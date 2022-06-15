NIAGARA NETWORKS DEBUTS INDUSTRY RECORD FOR IN-LINE CYBERSECURITY PROTECTION

New Model Combines High-Performance, Flexibility, Carrier-Class High Availability and Intelligent Failover for In-line Cybersecurity tools

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks' 3808E multifunctional Hybrid Packet Broker solution supports one of the highest 40/100Gb segment densities available on the market today. The solution increases dramatically operational efficiency and the high availability of complex inline cybersecurity tools.

Network and service uptime is a highly critical attribute in any modern organization looking for business continuity planning across strategic points of data centers, headquarters, and the edge of the network. Niagara Networks' carrier-grade bypass solution is deployed globally in large and complex networks and ensures inline cybersecurity tool efficiency. It makes sure that data packets are not lost, and all the essential data traffic continues to travel smoothly over the network, even when inline cybersecurity devices need to be replaced, rebooted, or removed due to failure or for maintenance.

"We continue to lead, innovate and deliver customer-driven solutions that are deployed in mission-critical infrastructure," said Ben Askarinam, CEO and founder, of Niagara Networks. "Our new expansion of the Bypass solution empowers the cybersecurity infrastructure and sustainable business continuity in a modern digital era."

Niagara Networks solution enables NetSecOps:

Design carrier-grade always-on inline security stack in a complex multi-vendor scenario

400% higher density of bypass segments per single rack space for 40/100Gb networks versus other alternatives

Simplified deployment as a single modular hybrid platform with low TCO

Pay-as-you go economical model with a modular solution that offers a hybrid packet broker, bypass, and TAP for all interface speeds 1/10/25/40/100Gb

Automation of fail-safe scenarios via REST API for unconstrained network security architecture

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments.

Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

