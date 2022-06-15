Apploi Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification, Further Guaranteeing Privacy for Users

SOC 2 certification confirms that Apploi meets the highest standards of information privacy

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , a New York-based human capital management software company specializing in healthcare recruitment, has successfully attained System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification.

This certification designates Apploi as a secure platform. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems and whether specified controls meet all relevant security standards. The report assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time.

"Security has been a focus of the Apploi platform from the beginning," said Rob Wright, Senior Director of Engineering at Apploi. "As Apploi rapidly scales, it's important that we formalize our internal and external protections. Not only does the platform need to be impervious to cyberattacks, it also has to let administrators instantly adjust levels of access for other users. We have robust security measures in place to manage this. User and role-based permissions are part of that, along with our standard encryption and periodic security testing. We are very proud that our high security practices were formally validated."

SOC 2 audits examine information security practices that could affect third-party users. Apploi's successful completion guarantees that the software company protects information belonging to or stored by its customers. Apploi was issued a "clean" audit opinion from Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading CPA and business advisory firm based on the West Coast.

Apploi has a longstanding commitment to data privacy . The company offers applicant tracking and digital recordkeeping, two tools that employers frequently use to store sensitive information associated with candidates and employees. To protect this information, the platform must be secure, encrypted, and offer different levels of access to different users.

This certification comes at an important moment for Apploi. This March, the company reached $38 million in total raised after completing a $25 million round of Series B funding. In the same month, Apploi was recognized by Inc. magazine as the 10th fastest-growing private software company and 53rd fastest-growing private company of any industry in the Northeast. Apploi's successful SOC 2 audit shows investors and customers that the company is maintaining top security standards as it continues to grow.

Apploi is the leading human capital management specializing in high-volume people hiring within the healthcare industry, working with 7,000+ organizations today. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. To learn more about Apploi, visit: http://www.apploi.com .

