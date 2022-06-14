SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES J & M SWEEPING, LLC

Acquisition Grows SCA's Market Leading Position in Baltimore

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired J & M Sweeping, LLC ("J&M"). J&M, located in Middle River, Maryland provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies throughout the region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SCA's acquisition of J&M marks the second acquisition in Baltimore in the last six months, and ninth acquisition in 2022. Combined with SCA's December 2021 acquisition of Mobile Sweep, the transaction expands SCA's footprint in the Baltimore metro area.

"SCA is excited about the opportunity to strengthen our position in the Baltimore market," said Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer at SCA. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build upon our existing service offerings in Baltimore and continue our commitment to providing first class service to our customers."

This marks SCA's 44th acquisition to-date. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,900 employees in its over 60 locations.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

J&M has been in business for over 20 years, providing sweeping services to construction, milling and paving and government customers throughout the Baltimore area. J&M's mission is to provide excellent sweeping services to its customer base.

