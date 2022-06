Statewide TV Campaign Launched Against Liberal Secretary of State Candidate Pam Anderson Exposing Her Failed Record on Election Integrity

Secretary of State Candidate Pam Anderson has a poor record on election integrity exposed via statewide TV campaign.

BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizens for Election Integrity began airing their statewide television campaign against Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson. The ad highlights Anderson's interesting past including her leading role in assisting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "carefully orchestrated" efforts to influence the 2020 election.

Alongside her anti-Republican work with Zuckerberg, Anderson has a history of opposing transparency and election integrity, including awhere Anderson violated the Colorado Open Records Act by refusing to hand over public election records.Anderson alsotowhich weakened election integrity in