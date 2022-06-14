MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that it is exercising its option to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). The redemption date is July 15, 2022, and the redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was approximately $242.3 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

