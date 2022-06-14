Koppers Announces Appointment of Kevin Washington as Vice President of External Affairs

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), today announced that Kevin Washington has joined the company as Vice President of External Affairs, effective June 13, 2022. In this role, Mr. Washington is responsible for managing relationships with federal, state and local government agencies, leading the company's legislative and regulatory public policy strategy, and engaging with local community and industry stakeholders. In addition, he will oversee and advance corporate communications objectives, which include brand management, internal and external communications and corporate giving.

Mr. Washington most recently served as Head of Government Affairs at Illinois Tool Works Inc., a global manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. He joins Koppers with more than 20 years of experience in developing and implementing coordinated advocacy strategies in close collaboration with federal, state, and international policy makers and officials. Additionally, he has deep expertise in successfully handling complex mission-critical initiatives by drawing on proven communications, strategy, and management skills.

"I'm excited to welcome Kevin to the Koppers leadership team. There are a number of projects currently in motion at Koppers that will benefit from Kevin's rich experience, and I'm certain that he will make an immediate positive impact," said President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball. "Adding Kevin deepens our credibility in the work we do everyday interfacing with key civic and governmental decision-makers, as well as our neighbors in the communities where we operate. I'm confident that his expertise in the areas of government affairs and community relations will help Koppers move our strategic plan forward with even greater confidence as we navigate an increasingly complex business environment."

"I am honored and very excited to join Koppers during such a dynamic time for critical manufacturing," said Mr. Washington. "The company's commitment to People, Planet, and Performance aligns well with the priorities of our communities and stakeholders – and will help position the organization for great future success. I am humbled to become part of such a talented leadership team and contribute to advancing the Koppers story."

Mr. Washington will be a member of the Koppers Leadership Council, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball. He will maintain offices in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, while also spending time traveling to Koppers locations.

Mr. Washington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with concentrations in communication studies and political science from Southwest Texas State University.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

