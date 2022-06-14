FANDUEL GROUP INTRODUCES NEW TELEVISION SPOT FEATURING A GROWING PGA TOUR TALENT ROSTER

-- Abraham Ancer, Will Zalatoris, and Harold Varner III Join FanDuel Partner Jordan Spieth in new FanDuel golf commercial --

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier sports gaming destination in the United States, announced today a new television commercial, featuring golfers Abraham Ancer, Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III, and current FanDuel PGA TOUR partner, Jordan Spieth. The spot will launch during this week's U.S Open and air through February 2023.

The spot highlights FanDuel's continued growth with the PGA TOUR relationship, leaning into FanDuel's commitment to talent. In addition to appearing in FanDuel's new commercial, Spieth, Ancer, Zalatoris and Varner III will partner with FanDuel on social media support, which will include odds boosts and content surrounding FanDuel Free-to-Play initiatives. As part of the partnership, FanDuel will also have access to the players' names and likenesses.

"Golf continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports on our platform and, as we greatly value our partnership with the PGA TOUR, we are excited to grow our PGA TOUR program," said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. "Jordan has already been a fantastic partner and we look forward to expanding our golf ambassador roster with the addition of Abe Ancer, Will Zalatoris, and Harold Varner III."

To celebrate the U.S. Open this week, new sportsbook customers can bet $5 and receive $200 in free bets. The offer ends June 21 and is available in all legal sports betting states where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. *

In December 2021, FanDuel and The PGA TOUR announced a three-year extension through 2024 to their content and marketing relationship designating FanDuel as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. In August 2021, FanDuel announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Jordan Spieth making FanDuel the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy provider of Spieth. Lastly, in January 2021, FanDuel announced it will begin providing real-time highlights of PGA TOUR golf events to FanDuel Sportsbook app users.

*21+ in select states. First online real money wager of at least $5. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable free bets that expire 14 days after receipt. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

