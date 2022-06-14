David Reynolds joins Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC as Chief Marketing Officer

GREENVILLE, Del. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead Administrative Services ("SAS"), LLC, a premier administrator within Private Placement Life Insurance markets, is pleased to announce that David Reynolds, CFP®, CLU® has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Reynolds will be based out of Miami, FL.

Mr. Reynolds most recently served as Director of Business Development at Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC (predecessor firm to SAS), originating and servicing new client relationships across the firm's wealth advisory, administrative services, and asset management divisions.

In his new role, Mr. Reynolds will report to SAS Chief Executive Officer, Ken Foley, and will collaborate with 3rd party asset managers and RIAs, as well as insurance professionals and insurance carriers, to bring new Insurance Dedicated Fund ("IDF") and Separate Managed Account ("SMA") solutions to market.

"We are beyond excited for Dave to join the team," remarked Mr. Foley. He further commented, "With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Dave's breadth of knowledge across alternative asset classes, as well as his proficiency in working with ultra-high net worth clients and their advisors to structure Private Placement Life Insurance ("PPLI") and Private Placement Variable Annuity ("PPVA") solutions, speaks for itself."

He added, "Through the IDF and SMA chassis, he will further our partners' ability to deliver on their vision for clients. He will be an asset to SAS, as well as our partner firms, as we continue to expand our platform within this marketplace."

About Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC

Spearhead Administrative Services ("SAS"), LLC is a premier administrator within Private Placement Life Insurance markets. Its platform provides Investment Managers a robust and cost-efficient investment chassis that is compliant for both Private Placement Life Insurance ("PPLI") and Private Placement Variable Annuity ("PPVA") contracts, which allows them to deliver bespoke investment solutions to their clients. SAS currently administers both SMA and IDF structures through the largest onshore and offshore life insurance companies in the Private Placement Life Insurance marketplace. SAS is headquartered in Greenville, DE.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC.

