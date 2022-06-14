ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY BROADENS MARKET OFFERING BY ACQUIRING ITS FIRST WIND PROJECT IN BRASIL

Atlas expands its wind portfolio by acquiring a project from Voltalia in Brazil. This acquisition follows the recent announcement by the company of its proposed Alpaca wind portfolio in Chile. With this acquisition, Atlas continues to broaden its market offering to provide clients with a full suite of clean energy solutions.

SAO PAULO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international renewable energy generator, acquired a wind project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais from the French energy producer and provider Voltalia. The project, named Juramento, will have a generation capacity of 378 MW and will be composed of 63 wind turbines.

Atlas has acquired development rights to the 378MW Juramento project in Brazil (PRNewswire)

Juramento is Atlas Renewable Energy's second wind project, after the company announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Enel Energía Chile last month for the development of the Alpaca wind portfolio (417 MW). Unlike Alpaca, Juramento does not have a PPA, and is open to any off-takers seeking renewable power in Brazil.

"With Juramento we continue to expand and diversify our product offering across all the regions where we operate," said Luis Pita, General Manager for Atlas Renewable Energy in Brazil. "This project is currently available for any large energy consumer looking for a PPA to transition from conventional sources of energy to renewable."

Juramento will generate 1,650 GWh per year, which is equivalent to benefiting 799,524 Brazilian families, preventing 123,750 tons of CO2 (est.) which could be compared to removing 49,500 cars from the streets of Sao Paulo. The structure of the transaction will be reviewed and finalized through Brazil's Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE) in the upcoming days.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company that has been developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects throughout the Americas since early 2017. Atlas Renewable Energy includes an experienced team with the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America. The company is recognized for its high standards in the development, construction, and operation of large-scale projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy's growth is focused on the most stable markets in the region, using its proven expertise in development, marketing, and structuring to accelerate the transformation to clean energy. By actively engaging with the community and stakeholders at the heart of its strategy, the company works every day to deliver a cleaner future.

