Fitness Week Chicago June 20-24, 10th Anniversary #SweatworkingWeek

A week of fitness throughout Chicago to join together in friendship and as a community to celebrate moments of joy (and free gifts!)

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aSweatLife will host its tenth week of workouts that the Chicago-based, female-founded wellness media company calls #SweatworkingWeek . #SweatworkingWeek provides a forum for movement and friendship while supporting fitness instructors and studios to build community and fortify wellbeing.

Attendees will be able to try workouts at a fraction of the normal drop-in rate at popular studios that include Studio Three, Shred415, SoulCycle and The Space Between as well as newer studio entrants like Basecamp Fitness, The Garage, Rise Nation, and Bolt Fitness.

aSweatLife will also host workouts at the iconic Maggie Daley Park each evening at 6 pm during #SweatworkingWeek. Those outdoor workouts will feature popular workout talent ranging from yoga instructors Paige Willis and Maggie Umberger, to strength coaches like Kelita Hollins and pros from SWEAT to dance instructors Ashantis Jones and those from POMSQUAD.

"We know that movement and community can help people live their happiest, healthiest and more connected lives," aSweatLife's founder and CEO Jeana Anderson Cohen said. "We're dedicated to doing that through #SweatworkingWeek."

aSweatLife was founded with deep roots in making studio fitness accessible. This series of events was created with that same purpose in mind, but with the added intention of helping the studio fitness industry rebound from the pandemic's effect.

#SweatworkingWeek features perks unique to aSweatLife that make each event special. As a long-time partner, Michelob ULTRA will be partnering in presenting the week, creating moments of friendship at happy hours as well as providing giveaways for each workout. At each morning workout, breakfasts will be provided by innovative food brand Farmer's Fridge. Longtime partner N!CK'S will roll out their ice cream cart, presenting Cookie Kräms - the brand's better-for-you cookie and Swedish ice cream treat - each evening.

Attendees will also experience workouts featuring live DJs to make the sweaty minutes fly by. Attendees can expect to also take home goodies and samples from Ultima Replenisher, the electrolyte hydration powder.

Tickets can be purchased at aSweatLife.com/sweatworkingweek .

About aSweatLife

aSweatLife , is a recognized online fitness media company founded in 2012. Since its launch, aSweatLife expanded its reach with a weekly podcast called #WeGotGoals; a successful nationwide event series called #Sweatworking; and a crew of dedicated ambassadors in Chicago and beyond.

For inquiries contact:

Jeana Anderson Cohen, founder/CEO aSweatLife

Jeana@aSweatLife.com

View original content:

SOURCE aSweatLife