In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, TAZO and Deepti Vempati will launch the #TAZOSummerBucketList giveaway – offering 2,500 tea lovers the chance to win free TAZO bottled iced tea and 20 fans the chance to win summer prizes.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey commissioned by TAZO, 72% of Millennials and Gen Z-ers say they want to try something new this summer, but they need a little inspiration to get started. And 70% say they want to try an activity that gets them out of their comfort zone this summer.1

TAZO Iced Tea and Deepti Vempati Team Up to Launch Summer Bucket List of Spontaneous Adventures for Every Mood, Featuring Iced Tea Giveaway and Exciting Summer Prizes (PRNewswire)

That's why TAZO is teaming up with Deepti Vempati, star of Netflix's hit show, Love Is Blind, to launch the TAZO Summer Bucket List this June 10th—National Iced Tea Day. The #TAZOSummerBucketList includes a wide array of seasonal activities that will inspire people to channel their mood and make the most out of their adventures, allowing for a truly spontaneous summer. With TAZO being the unconventional tea brand that breaks through the ordinary, Deepti – who challenged the status quo to find her unique love story – is the perfect partner for the #TAZOSummerBucketList.

Inspired by TAZO's bottled iced tea blends – PASSION®, a vibrant, herbal infusion of hibiscus, orange peel and cinnamon, ZEN™, an invigorating infusion of green tea, spearmint and lemongrass, AWAKE®, a bold, full bodied blend of smooth black tea and CALM™, a soothing blend of chamomile, lemongrass, hibiscus and spearmint – TAZO and Deepti have created a mood-based bucket list corresponding to each blend that will motivate fans to choose activities based on their mood, live summer to the fullest and get out of their comfort zones.

"I love TAZO iced teas! The bold blends make them the perfect pairing for whatever I'm in the mood to do. My favorite blend is PASSION® because it captures that perfect day-date vibe," said Deepti. "Each day of summer feels like an opportunity to try something new, and I am more ready than ever to check things off my TAZO Summer Bucket List. Whether I'm being a tourist in my own city, visiting a national park or trying a new workout class, I'm excited for unexpected adventures."

"TAZO has a rich history of sourcing premium ingredients from all parts of the world to craft the unique pairings in each of our teas. When you sip one of our bottled iced tea blends, there's no limit to the adventures, ideas and passions it can unlock," said Katrina McDonald, Pepsi Lipton Partnership Senior Marketing Director. "Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Millennials and Gen Z-ers say that when they think about this summer, they're more likely to 'play it by ear' instead of making plans in advance.2 With Deepti's partnership, we're excited for tea lovers to find inspiration in the mood-based bucket lists."

Entering the giveaway is easy. Fans have from June 10-21 to follow @TAZO on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments, sharing which bucket list activity they'd like to try this summer along with the campaign hashtag, #TAZOSummerBucketList, and #sweepstakes. 2,500 TAZO fans will win free TAZO bottled iced teas, and 20 lucky fans will win their choice of an exhilarating summer prize valued at $500, each inspired by our iced tea blends:

Follow your PASSION ® and embark on the experience you've been waiting for – whether it's courtside seats to see your favorite team or front row concert tickets to see your favorite artist.

Bring some ZEN™ into your home and recreate your space. Whether it's a new coffee table, fresh bedding or cooking supplies, your home will feel refreshed in no time.

AWAKE ® your ambition and prioritize your wellness with access to amazing gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas.

Unwind and stay CALM™ with some much-needed R&R. Whether it's a staycation or somewhere you've been waiting to visit, sit back, relax and unwind in a vacation home.

For official contest rules and prize details, visit www.TAZOSummerBucketList.com. The TAZO Summer Bucket List Sweepstakes launches on June 10, 2022, at 12pm ET.

TAZO's bottled iced teas are made from 100% recycled plastic and are now available in the refrigerated section of grocery retailers nationwide. TAZO's bottled iced teas are certified USDA Organic, contain no artificial colors or sweeteners, and are available in two sizes: single serve, 12oz. bottles (SRP $1.99), and multi-serve, 42oz. bottles (SRP $3.79). For more information, please visit www.TAZO.com.

Research Methodology

The TAZO survey was conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18-40, between April 27th and May 2nd, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey.

