QNY Creative, Pasta Garofalo and Bindi Desserts host an Opening Sunset Celebration at landmark Zanotta House New York to kick off the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QNY Creative has teamed up with Pasta Garofalo and Bindi Desserts to host a Opening Day Celebration event on the first day of Summer Fancy Food Show in New York - the largest specialty food and beverage event in North America on Sunday, June, 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To celebrate, the specialty food industry will be coming together in-person for the first time in New York City in two years. The opening sunset celebration will include an evening of specialty food, drinks, and mixing and mingling with industry peers. It will be held at the extraordinary Zanotta House New York, leaders in Italian industrial design, at 23 Cornelia Street, New York, New York, a Greenwich Village 5-storey design-centered "landmark" building, and former home of Taylor Swift, also featured in the song "Cornelia Street," on her Lover album.

The evenings menu is a journey to discover and taste the latest products, and signature classics from Pasta Garofalo: Pasta Mezze Maniche allo Scarpariello; Bindi Desserts: Vegan Focaccia Pumpkin & Poppy Seed, Focaccia EVOO, and Limoncello Gelato Flutes; Pomi Crushed Tomato with Garlic Tomato Gazpacho; a medley of salumi and cheeses from Ferrarini: Prosciutto di Parma 22 Months, Salame di Parma, Salame Emilia and Mortadella with Pistachio and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Featuring a curated selection of wines from Artisanal Cellars: Masseria Cuturi Fiano "Segreto di Bianca" 2020, Reva Nebbiolo d'Alba 2018 and Massimago Valpolicella "Duca Fedele" 2021, and signature summer gin and tonic Portofino Dry Gin.

About QNY Creative

QNY is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing boutique agency, offering branding, design, creative production, and growth marketing services for consumer-facing brands.

About Bindi Desserts

For over 75 years, Bindi has served the most renowned and discerning restaurateurs in Italy and around the world indulgent Italian desserts. Bindi Dessert offers cake, tiramisu, pastries and more.

About Pasta Garofalo

Garofalo was established in 1789 in Gragnano, Italy, the homeland of pasta. Pasta Garofalo brings the quality of the best wheat to the table with the guarantee of PGI certification. Discover the wide range of pastas and shapes.

