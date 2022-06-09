LAUNCHING TODAY, LADY GAGA DEBUTS ALL NEW MAKEUP BRAND HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA, SUPERCHARGED CLEAN ARTISTRY, POWERED BY INNOVATION, WITH SKIN-LOVING INGREDIENTS ONLY AT SEPHORA U.S. AND CANADA, AND HAUSLABS.COM, DISRUPTING BEAUTY AND BIO-TECH INDUSTRIES

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA an all-new, ground-breaking, clean, prestige makeup brand delivering supercharged clean artistry makeup powered by innovation, debuts June 9, 2022 exclusively at SEPHORA and hauslabs.com. The clean and colorful makeup assortment - 90 SKUS in seven key categories – promises no-compromise color backed with HausTech Powered skin-loving, futuristic formulas. The June assortment includes game-changing all over paints (for eyes, lips, cheeks), next generation gel-powder bronzers , super radiant highlighters , ultra-hydrating lip oils , and colorful lip crayons , eco gel pencil eyeliners (in every color imaginable) as well as user-friendly, perfectly-engineered brow pencils in 5 color families. All products are created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan - kind to people, animals, the planet and skin. The new packaging – primary and secondary – is modern, chic, sustainability-minded, intuitive, and color-coded.

HAUS LABS is sold ONLY at hauslabs.com (including international), Sephora.com, Sephora.ca, and, on June 9th, in 25 select Sephora stores in California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Toronto, Canada (store locator). This fall, Haus Labs will continue the momentum, rolling out 500 Sephora stores by year end, (with launch products plus three new categories, 145+ SKUS). And then, working on committed plans for future, global expansion.

"I'm extremely excited to announce that we are bringing brand-new, supercharged, clean artistry makeup to the world, through a place that has inspired me for years, SEPHORA! At HAUS LABS, artistry is for everyone, and no one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup. The Future is Beautiful."

- Lady Gaga, Founder of Haus Labs

"Great consumer products take time, testing, learning and a commitment to innovation. I'm very proud of the brand's new era, and our incredible team. Together with Haus of Gaga, we have built something truly unique and special. We have had incredible support from our investors and our exclusive retail partner, SEPHORA. We can't wait for consumers to experience HAUS LABS first-hand."

- Ben Jones, CEO of Haus Labs

True to Lady Gaga, the cornerstone of the brand is innovation. All products have futuristic formulas that are high-tech, high-performance and high-pigment as well as "life and lab" stress-tested. The brand's first-to-market, patent-pending and/ or proprietary ingredients include but are not limited to patent-pending Fermented Arnica, 860% times more powerful than conventional (reducing inflammation and redness). Fermented Arnica was sparked by Gaga's long-standing use of arnica to help counteract her chronic pain.

PRODUCT BREAK DOWN:

Hy-Power Pigment Paint ( $24 USD ) - 20 shades: 11 full-coverage opaque mattes and 9 sheer shimmers. A clean, creamy, high-impact pigment paint for use on the eyes, lips, cheeks, and body. HausTech Powered with Plant Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid. Includes a carbon black-free shade "Black Onyx" - which also works as a liquid eyeliner, when used with an angled brush. Bio-Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter ( $40 USD ) - 10 radiant, talc-free inclusive shades ranging from Chocolate Opal (warm brown) to Raw Amber (Copper), Rose Quartz (Light Magenta) and Moonstone (Light Silver). The highlighters are a clean, hybrid gel-powder that seamlessly glides onto skin, imparting a radiant, next-gen glow. HausTech Powered with Fermented Arnica and Silver Vine Extract, to reduce inflammation, redness, brighten and smooth skin. Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer ( $38 USD ) - 12 inclusive talc-free shades. A clean, cutting edge, gel-powder bronzer that bronzes, sculpts, blurs, defines, seamlessly melting into the skin. This all-over bronzing multi-tasker is also safe for eyes. HausTech Powered with patent-pending Fermented Arnica and Plant Squalane to nourish, calm, and protect the skin. PhD Lip Oil ( $24 USD ) - 4 sheer shades, including universal clear. A clean, 5-star award-winning, lightweight lip oil – that imparts a hydrating wash of sheer, high-shine, non-sticky tint of color – to keep lips ultra-hydrated and smooth. HausTech Powered with Vegan Collagen and Prickly Pear Oil. Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner ( $22 USD ) - 18 amazing colors from artistry to everyday, 13 mattes and 5 shimmers. Clean and high-impact colors join forces in a longwear, waterproof, gel-like sharpenable pencil eyeliner that glides like a liquid and lasts all day. HausTech Powered with Vitamin E, and Argon Oil. This first-to-market eco-friendly eyeliner boasts a barrel that is 100% bio-cellulose (tree-friendly and biodegradable) made from recycled paper fibers - instead of plastic. The super gliding, creamy texture delivers pigment-loaded kajal-based formula with every stroke. Safe for the inner and outer eye. Proudly, the black eyeliners are CARBON BLACK FREE and rich in color. Wear your eyeliner with the attitude you live by. The Edge Precision Brow Pencil ( $22 USD ) - 13 inclusive and longwear shades in 5 color families: Reds, Gray, Black, Brown and Blondes. The award-winning brow pencil is now clean and better than ever. Perfectly engineered to be user-friendly, add dimension, with a super-soft spoolie. Delivers true color pigment and even color-release with every stroke. HausTech Powered with Micronized Pigments and Vitamin E to condition and nourish. Le Monster Lip Crayon ( $22 USD ) - 12 demi-mattes and 1 shimmer. A clean, comfortable creamy lipstick that wraps lips in high impact, high pigment color. HausTech Powered with Mango Seed Oil, Ceramides and Hyaluronic Filling Spheres for long-lasting hydration (to naturally plump and firm lips). Iconic packaging.

"We built HAUS LABS to be a product-first organization, driven by innovation, led by people with big IDEAS and big hearts. We even built five new departments! Every single consumer touchpoint is net-new - from our strategy and brand DNA to our new visual brand language, to social and points of distribution, we left no stone unturned. Our goal is to showcase clean, no compromise color, deep and rich product stories, inclusivity, and makeup artistry, at all levels. Along with newness, we are thrilled to bring new customers to SEPHORA, including more men who wear makeup. HAUS LABS is on a rocket ship with our exclusive partner, SEPHORA, a retailer I have spent the last 12 years breaking records and building global brands with. The response to HAUS LABS so far has been incredible – we are just getting started."

- Kelly Coller, Chief Marketing Officer of Haus Labs

HAUS LABS commitment to Clean goes well beyond banning 2700+ questionable ingredients, prioritizing safety, quality, performance and sustainability to optimize performance with skincare, science and innovation. The brand is also certified Clean at Sephora. Further, HAUS LABS will be 100% carbon neutral by 2027. We are actively committed to using glass, aluminum, cellulose and post-consumer recycled materials when possible and FSC-certified paper, sourced from sustainably harvested forests, to reduce our climate impact. For more details on clean and green, please go to hauslabs.com.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high- pigment high performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities and artistry skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. and Canada and hauslabs.com, where $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , supporting mental health.

