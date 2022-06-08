Cyndx Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Further Strengthening Its Commitment to Data Compliance and Security

Latest certification supports company's continued growth and traction in serving private market participants

NEW YORK , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyndx, the AI-enabled search and discovery platform for identifying growth opportunities in the private market, has announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Certification. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms Cyndx's controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria, verified through an in-depth independent audit as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality of Cyndx's platform and products.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by Armanino LLP and provides a thorough review of how Cyndx's internal controls affect the security, availability, and confidentiality of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. As part of the SOC 2 Type 2 process, Cyndx's platform underwent random penetration testing over the period of November 1st – March 31st and was deemed compliant. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

Sebastian Okser, CTO of Cyndx commented: "SOC 2 Type 2 Certification highlights our strong commitment to customers. Our platform now features over 19 million companies in nine languages, and we continue to grow our data set every day. We take the security and confidentiality of that data incredibly seriously, and this certification demonstrates to our customers a high degree of confidence that their data is secure with Cyndx."

Cyndx was founded to improve the efficiency and connectivity of private market participants who are looking to source business investments, advise on a merger or acquisition, or raise capital. Through its automated, AI-driven platform, Cyndx provides unparalleled access to data on more than 19 million global private companies. Cyndx is used by venture capital and private equity firms, investment banks, consulting firms and corporations to better understand their target universe of companies, create custom search queries, and identify actionable opportunities.

About Cyndx

Cyndx is the most powerful AI-enabled platform for discovering and connecting growth opportunities for companies and investors. The company's proprietary AI-based algorithms, combined with the most up-to-date and accurate data on more than 19 million private companies, help deliver meaningful insights that enable successful growth decisions. Be it a startup looking to raise capital, a venture capital or private equity firm looking to invest, or an M&A specialist searching for the next acquisition target for their client – Cyndx surfaces strategic insights with unrivaled accuracy, speed, and relevancy.

Founded in 2013 by bankers, investors, and data scientists, the company's core product suite includes Cyndx Finder, Cyndx Raiser and Cyndx Owner. Cyndx is headquartered in Florida. For more information visit www.cyndx.com or email info@cyndx.com.

