AERO TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES 2022 & 2021 LAND ROVER DEFENDER WITH REVOLUTIONARY, PLANET FRIENDLY EXTERIOR FINISHES THAT ARE FAR SUPERIOR TO TRADITIONAL PAINT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AERO Sustainable Material Technology is proud to announce that their satin-matte finishes are enhancing the newest 2022 Land Rover Defender as well as the 2021 model – winner of the 2021 World Car Design of the Year at the Annual World Car Awards. AERO satin-matte finishes are one of a kind; composed of a unique surface structure that is inherently satin-matte by design, with no additives needed, enabling a lasting quality finish. Traditional, spray-application paints require additives to achieve a matte look, which risks staining and extensive maintenance. AERO enables motor vehicle companies like Jaguar Land Rover to deliver a lasting finish with ultra-durability and self-healing properties, while reducing its environmental impact.

"The Land Rover Defender is known for its all-terrain capabilities and off-road style, and AERO finishes provide earth friendly durability" - Jim McGuire, CEO of AERO Sustainable Material Technology, Inc.

AERO Finishes are far more environmentally and occupationally friendly than paint.

The environmental impact of AERO's product life cycle is radically less damaging than traditional paint.

Manufacturing and application of traditional paint requires significant energy and resources, while generating harmful pollutants, such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Additionally, traditional assembly lines use large volumes of water—particularly during exterior decoration.

It is estimated that paint is likely responsible for up to 2.25 million tons of microplastic entering the ocean each year - that's equivalent to 225 billion empty plastic bottles. AERO technology does not particulate, so will not contribute to increasing levels of ocean pollution. AERO finishes produce zero CO 2 , are free from VOCs, PVC, and solvents, while requiring zero water during manufacturing, application, and usage. Traditional paint is also far heavier than AERO, requiring more fuel usage, which therefore produces higher CO 2 emissions still.

By generating lower application costs, while requiring little to no capital expenditure, AERO can accelerate throughput times and enable broader options in custom color and finish, including contrast roof and contrast bonnet options. For companies like Jaguar Land Rover, AERO enhances positioning as an aspirational brand, increases customizability, reduces cost, and reduces environmental impact.

AERO is a game changer in the automotive, marine, motorsports, wind energy, and architectural industries. https://aerotechnology.com/about/

