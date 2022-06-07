Piedmont Natural Gas introduces carbon-reducing program for North Carolina customers

GreenEdge SM program allows customers to purchase blocks representing blend of renewable natural gas environmental attributes and carbon offsets.

Customers can participate in program beginning at $3 per month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential and commercial Piedmont Natural Gas customers in North Carolina now can reduce the impact of their own natural gas usage by participating in GreenEdge – a voluntary program allowing customers to purchase green "blocks" from Piedmont and then claim the associated environmental benefits.

A block is a blend of environmental attributes from carbon offsets and renewable natural gas.

"Our customers have shown a real interest in having access to tools and programs they can use to pursue their own carbon-reducing goals," said Sasha Weintraub, president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "We've designed the GreenEdge program based on this feedback, and we consider it an important part of our own clean energy transformation."

Each $3 block represents the environmental attributes of renewable natural gas and carbon offsets and is equivalent to 12.5 therms of natural gas usage. Just one block is equal to 25% of the average household's monthly natural gas usage, meaning customers who purchase four blocks could claim associated environmental benefits for approximately 100% of their monthly household natural gas usage.

Carbon Offset (CO) – a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions created when one metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions, or other greenhouse gas equivalent, is captured, avoided, or destroyed to compensate for an equivalent emission made elsewhere.

Environmental Attribute (EA) – an aspect, claim, characteristic or benefit associated with the generation of a quantity of natural gas by a renewable source that is capable of being measured, verified or calculated.

When a customer purchases a block, Piedmont will add the associated charges to that customer's bill. There is no limit on how many blocks a customer can purchase. Participating customers will receive an annual report highlighting their contributions and their overall effect on GreenEdge, which is a self-funding program.

Piedmont received approval for GreenEdge from the North Carolina Utilities Commission in March 2022.

For more information or to enroll in GreenEdge, visit GreenEdge - Piedmont Natural Gas (piedmontng.com).

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

