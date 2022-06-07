EVERSANA™ Unveils EVERSANA INTOUCH, a Next-Generation Agency Network Delivering Award-Winning Creative, Digital, and Global Market Access Solutions for Life Sciences

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today unveiled EVERSANA INTOUCH, marking the transformation of its full-service, global healthcare agency network serving the life sciences industry. Combining the power of world-class creative, media and digital innovation with payer, patient, and healthcare communications expertise, EVERSANA INTOUCH reinvents life sciences marketing as the first and only agency accelerating brand performance through insights and seamless connectivity to EVERSANA's integrated commercialization solutions.

Introducing EVERSANA INTOUCH, the next-generation agency network from EVERSANA delivering award winning creative, digital and global market access solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Learn more at eversanaintouch.com. (PRNewswire)

"Stakeholder engagement across the product and patient journeys is more complex than ever. Traditional agencies do a formidable job promoting brands to physicians, payers, and patients, but EVERSANA INTOUCH isn't just another agency," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Building from Intouch's transformation of pharmaceutical promotion and digital engagement, we've connected that expertise to our commercial engine – propelled by millions of dollars invested in data and analytics – to track, optimize and accelerate brand success from launch to loss of exclusivity and beyond."

EVERSANA INTOUCH was formed from the integration of Intouch Group®, acquired in December 2021, and EVERSANA ENGAGE. Together the agency network now includes more than 1,800 marketers and eight locations across North America, as well as EVERSANA's more than 40 locations worldwide. Services provided by the full-scale agency include strategic planning and consulting, market research, market access planning, creative, content development, medical communications, social media, web and mobile development, relationship marketing, planning and implementation, technical services, media planning and buying, and measurement and analytics.

Faruk Capan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Intouch and EVERSANA's newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer, will serve as CEO for EVERSANA INTOUCH.

"Over the past two decades we've assembled an incredible team of forward thinkers whose commitment to client satisfaction and a thriving agency culture is unmatched," said Capan. "EVERSANA INTOUCH now represents what's possible when you have the very best in marketing working 'just down the hall' from strategic consultants, field teams, market researchers, patient hub service coordinators, health economists and thousands more. At our fingertips is all the expertise, analytics and tech infrastructure we need to protect and propel a brand – not just for today, but to prepare for what's next."

EVERSANA INTOUCH's full-service affiliates include EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, and EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, as well as specialty affiliates EVERSANA INTOUCH B2D, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, and EVERSANA INTOUCH International. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com.

With EVERSANA INTOUCH, EVERSANA is a $1 billion commercial services leader, poised to solve any global pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or product delivery challenge.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally-forward analytics – through eight affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH B2B, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, and EVERSANA INTOUCH International. The network employs more than 1,800 experts known for bold ideas and creative solutions that solve the most complex challenges facing the industry. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit EVERSANA.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

