Veterans Administration selects HealthLevel's Foundations Platform in Atlanta

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc. , an established provider of solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today that the VA has expanded the use of its Foundations business operations platform to the Atlanta VA Medical Center. The center serves veterans in 22 locations across 50 counties in Georgia.

Following strong support from HealthLevel's existing VA customer base, the new deployment in Atlanta will serve a 226-bed hospital and 22 outpatient facilities. The Atlanta VA Medical Center is regarded as one of the top 10 VA research centers and collaborates extensively with Emory University. They selected Foundations as their Radiology Business Operations Platform and will use it to track everything from incoming radiology referrals to post-procedure follow-up, making the data-driven culture of the organization more effective and efficient.

"We are grateful for the strong support from our existing VA customer base to grow the community of Foundations users and customers," noted Parag Paranjpe founder and CEO of HealthLevel Inc. He added, "We continue to be proud of our team and thankful for the trust and acceptance of our customers."

The implementation of Foundations will occur over the summer months with a go-live date projected for the fall of 2022.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable real-time analytics for clinicians, administrators, and all staff, enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance.

