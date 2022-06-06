Neoss® Group welcomes Patricia Bremild as Vice President of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Management Team

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is pleased to announce that as of June 1st, 2022, Patricia Bremild has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources. She will oversee global efforts to attract, retain, and develop a positive, innovative, and customer-focused team as Neoss Group continues its new growth strategy.

As Vice President of Human Resources and a key member of the company's Executive Management Team, Patricia will lead the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of HR. She will focus on talent development, engagement strategies, performance management, change management, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness.

"I am really pleased to have to welcome Patricia to Neoss. She is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Neoss. Patricia's' vast experience and proven success in Human Resources will enable us to continue to expand our team as we increase our footprint around the world."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Patricia brings over 15 years of experience in human resources and organization strategy; primarily within the pharma and medical devices industries. Most recently she was the Human Resources Global Director for the Retail Business Unit at Sonova AG, where she amongst other things was supporting the transformation of the business unit, working with employee engagement, and implementing talent management and competency development processes. Earlier in her career, she worked as HR Business Partner in companies like Coloplast, Schneider Electric and Pfizer, with responsibility for a broad range of HR topics.

"I am thrilled to have joined a company with such a great potential, and I am looking forward to contributing to further develop Neoss and the team. A big thank you to the colleagues I have met so far for such a warm welcome".

Patricia Bremild, Vice President of Human Resources Neoss

Patricia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Psychology from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and a Master in International Marketing & Management from Copenhagen Business School.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

