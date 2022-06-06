Education Metaverse Learnoverse Raises 1M USD From Serial Entrepreneur Taizo Son of Japan

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDegree announces that its unique education-oriented metaverse - the Learnoverse - has raised over 1M USD from a Japanese / Singaporean venture investor Mistletoe. Earlier this spring, BitDegree, a leading blockchain-powered online education platform with over 1 million users, announced it is developing the first-ever learning metaverse, the Learnoverse. With the launch of the Learnoverse, BitDegree aims to create an engaging way of learning about blockchain, crypto, and Web3-related topics within the metaverse.

Mistletoe is a venture ecosystem builder and investor founded by Taizo Son, a serial entrepreneur and a billionaire investor based in Japan. Mistletoe has a strong focus on investments in solving global challenges, including learning and education. Since its establishment in 2013, Mistletoe has already supported 200+ startups and VCs.

The Learnoverse will gamify the learning content and the experience by providing a virtual world made just for Web3 learning, where learners, instructors, and brands can interact and express their knowledge and status through NFTs. Moreover, a new concept in education, Learn & Earn, will be used to reward the learning effort and motivate students to complete courses.

Danielius Stasiulis, Co-founder and CEO of BitDegree, shares:

"Over the last few months, our novel concept of a learning metaverse has received attention from a lot of big players in the crypto and education communities. We are very excited to have attracted a trusted investor like Mistletoe from Japan, whose support will help us to open many doors."

Atsushi Taira, Managing Director at Mistletoe, who was visiting BitDegree in Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 23-24, 2022, says:

"We truly believe that education is the key to the Web3 internet revolution. BitDegree, a leading education platform for blockchain-focused topics, has a powerful vision to attract more learners to the space via an immersive metaverse experience. Its more than 40 people strong team, experience, and a big existing user base are important factors that led us to this decision."

About BitDegree:

Since 2017 BitDegree has been developing various blockchain applications for education, such as blockchain credentials, peer-to-peer blockchain scholarships, and different incentive-based products, including platform gamification. The company was named the Global Champion in SDG 4 - for improving education through ICT - by the United Nations' World Summit Awards in 2020.

Learnoverse: https://www.bitdegree.org/learnoverse

Community: https://discord.gg/v8yFdbpQAx

About Mistletoe:

Mistletoe is a Collective Impact Community whose mission is to re-create a sustainable, human-centered future using deep technologies. The community is made up of those who lead the forefront of the global startup movement, including entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and visionaries. Mistletoe believes that an environment where various talents can gather is vital for new discoveries to occur. Founded by Taizo Son in 2013, the collective has already supported 200+ startups and VCs. In 2002, Taizo Son founded a Japanese gaming unicorn GungHo. He is the youngest brother of Masayoshi Son, the SoftBank founder and CEO.

Website: https://mistletoe.co/

