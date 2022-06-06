CompTIA Welcomes Four Executives to its Board of Directors

New members expand board's expertise in cybersecurity, HR, IT services and talent development

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four executives with vast experience in a range of disciplines and markets, from cybersecurity and technology services to human resources and talent development, have joined the CompTIA Board of Directors, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce announced today.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"Our new board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience as CompTIA continues to build on its successes."

Joining the CompTIA board are Jabu Dayton, founder and CEO of the consulting firm Jabu HR, Inc.; John C. Malonson, senior cybersecurity manager for Raytheon Technologies' Intelligence & Space division; Kevin O'Loughlin, CEO and founder of MSP Nostra, one the fastest growing MSPs in Europe; and Joanna Riley, CEO and founder of Censia, a leading provider of talent intelligence technology.

CompTIA also announced that Tracy Pound, a British technology entrepreneur, business owner and activist, continues as chairwoman of the board of directors for 2022-23. Vice chairs Scott Barlow of Sophos and Quy Nguyen of Allyance Communications, Inc. also continue in their officer posts.

"Entering my second year as chair I am delighted to welcome our new board members, who bring a wealth of expertise and experience as CompTIA continues to build on its successes," said Pound, founder and managing director of Maximity, an IT training and consulting business based in Tamworth, England, that specializes in end user education and training.

"In recent months we've launched CompTIA Data+, our first data skills-centric certification, and achieved accreditation for the CompTIA Tech Career Academy," Pound continued. "Our communities and the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization are strong and growing. The board is excited to help CompTIA achieve further growth and expansion to help the global tech industry meet current and future needs and help individuals unlock their full potential."

Continuing on the CompTIA Board of Directors are Steven Capper, CIO, SNC Lavalin Group; Toni Clayton-Hine, chief marketing officer, EY Americas; Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, founder and CEO, Transformation Lead; Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise; Lisette Martinez, vice president of sales, Comcast; Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development, Datto; John Scola, global vice president, cloud channels and strategy lead, SAP; and Louis Stewart, head of strategic initiatives for the global developer ecosystem, NVIDIA Corporation.

Departing from the board are Eric Hughes, a serial entrepreneur, and Raja K. Singh, solutions specialist for IoT and smart cities with Cisco.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

+1 630-678-8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA