One Drop's Digital Solution Helps People with Type 2 Diabetes Who Are at Greater Risk of Health Inequities

New research highlights the role digital health may serve in providing diabetes education and support to individuals less likely to have access to quality healthcare

NEW YORK, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, presented new research at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA 2022) linking cumulative risk of health inequities to platform engagement and attitudes towards One Drop among people with type 2 diabetes.

Peer-reviewed research and the CDC have established that poorer or adverse health outcomes, such as morbidity and mortality, are disproportionately observed among communities of color and individuals with lower socioeconomic status and limited access to health insurance and quality care [1]. In the context of these health disparities, the present study looked at the effectiveness of One Drop's digital health program related to risk for health inequity. Researchers determined each participant's cumulative risk for inequitable health outcomes by counting their endorsements of five sociodemographic factors: belonging to an ethnic minority group, low educational attainment, low household income, lack of insurance, and under- or unemployment [2]. There was a significant connection between having a higher cumulative risk for health inequities and higher (a) engagement with One Drop's educational content and (b) ratings of One Drop's helpfulness. Findings suggest that at-risk individuals with type 2 diabetes may fill the gaps left by inadequate access to quality healthcare and systemic discrimination by using digital health solutions [3].

Earlier this year, One Drop committed to helping bridge the health equity gap. Their objective is increasingly relevant as chronic condition rates continue to rise, disproportionately impacting people from racial and ethnic minority groups and groups experiencing disadvantage because of poor social determinants of health.

"At One Drop, we have a unique opportunity to address health inequity in our research," said Steven Imrisek, MA, first author and senior outcomes researcher at One Drop. "The trends that emerged in the present survey study are an encouraging sign that digital health tools like One Drop have the potential to substantially impact underserved populations who may have limited access to healthcare services or experience discrimination due to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and other factors. We intend to continue investing in inclusive and equitable research processes to help ensure those with the greatest need can realize the benefits of our precision health approach."

One Drop's evidence generation team presented two additional studies at ADA 2022 examining people with type 2 diabetes, one on awareness and attitudes toward cardiovascular disease risk and the other on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) attitudes and adoption [4,5]. Interest in CGM was high for most respondents primarily because of a desire to see their numbers in real-time and improve their health, though costs and insurance coverage were concerns for some.

As a full-time CGM user and person living with type 1 diabetes, One Drop CEO and founder Jeff Dachis sees the benefit of continuous glucose data and believes the technology should be accessible to everyone with diabetes. One Drop is currently developing a daily disposable, minimally invasive continuous health sensor designed to provide greater flexibility and insights for people living with diabetes compared to blood glucose monitor (BGM) fingersticks alone. The availability of this continuous health sensor is subject to receipt of clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning in an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, the Apple Store, and CVS. A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

