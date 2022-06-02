Swell Invests in Cutting Edge Leadership for Platform Growth

New Chief Technology Officer Joins Organization Poised for Major Platform Enhancements

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell, the customer experience platform for local businesses, announced a new executive leadership team member has joined the company, Bryan Sparks, as chief technology office (CTO) alongside Keith Maynard who joins as head of product.

Swell, the customer experience platform for local businesses, announced a new executive leadership team member has joined the company, Bryan Sparks, as chief technology office (CTO) alongside Keith Maynard who joins as head of product. (PRNewswire)

The technology team is responsible for Swell's mobile app and web dashboard, which empower small businesses with communication and reputation management tools that are otherwise often designed and priced for much larger companies.

Sparks and Maynard join Swell at a moment of huge growth, following soon after new leaders were announced for both the sales and marketing teams.

Sparks' background includes over 25 years of executive leadership roles in software as a service (SaaS) businesses, having founded and served as chief executive officer of several companies. In the past eight years, Sparks led technology teams at two companies. He is experienced in building teams dedicated to enterprise-scale, best-practiced, and well-behaved modern SaaS offerings.

"After serving as an advisor to Swell, I'm excited to join as CTO to help the company grow by building great solutions in software and by building an innovative product culture to better serve our customers," said Sparks.

Maynard will guide Swell's product team after leading product design groups for over a decade. In the past he has worked with high-profile organizations including the United Nations and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and has worked on projects in industries ranging from education to artificial intelligence.

"I joined Swell because I saw a tremendous opportunity to work with a stellar leadership group and continue to grow an already great product," said Maynard. "I will be working to integrate design thinking into our product development process, and keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. I see a real opportunity to provide experiences through our product platform that will transform the way our customers do business."

About Swell

Swell is a customer experience platform that empowers local businesses to modernize their customer journey and grow their business. Swell puts customer interaction front and center and uses messaging tools to automate every touchpoint, tap into powerful consumer insights, and generate reviews that bring in new business. Learn how Swell is shaping the future of customer experience for local business at www.swellcx.com .

