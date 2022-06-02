IDC MarketScape Names Infor a Leader in Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing and Operational ERP Applications

Infor customers surveyed call out Infor's strengths in industry expertise, user experience, innovation and implementation experience

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49047922, May 2022) (the "Manufacturing Report"); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46733721, May 2022) (the "Operational Report").

Download an excerpt of the Manufacturing Report.

Download an excerpt of the Operational Report.

The Manufacturing Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from manufacturers in discrete industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, high-tech, and industrial machinery, and process industries such as chemicals, consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, and pulp & paper.

The Operational Report evaluated Infor customer feedback from product-centric organizations across multiple industries such as distribution, manufacturing and retail.

Key excerpts from the Manufacturing Report

The Manufacturing Report noted that Infor customers highlighted Infor's strengths in industry expertise, innovation and implementation experience.

"Infor recognizes that deep industry knowledge is key to its customers' success, and multiple (customers surveyed) cited their expertise as critical in the selection process and the most important reason they have stayed with Infor," the Manufacturing Report stated. "Another (customer) stated that Infor provides them the functionality, breadth and flexibility they need to meet unique requirements."

According to the Manufacturing Report, "Manufacturing references noted that Infor has exceeded its expectations when it comes to innovation." The Manufacturing Report added, "Combining technology expertise with industry expertise previously mentioned is the best way to ensure that tangible manufacturing outcomes are delivered through the use of new technology (IoT, AI/ML, etc.)."

According to the Manufacturing Report, "Infor's implementation experience generally exceeded customer expectations based upon reference interviews. Deployment is aided by the application's flexibility, adaptability, and extensibility, combined with simple screen designers and role-based views."

Key excerpts from the Operational Report

In the Operational Report, customers surveyed called out Infor's strengths in user experience / user interface, innovation and implementation experience.

"Multiple operational references noted the ease of use for Infor's solutions as a strength. These references shared that limited training is needed for their employees to start taking advantage of the system and it has really helped with adoption of the tools and increasing the overall impact."

Soma Somasundaram, Infor Chief Technology Officer and President of Products, said, "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reinforces that Infor is delivering to our customers smart, preconfigured and modern cloud solutions that enable them to keep pace with industry challenges and better compete and innovate. Our solutions are designed to address customers' industry-specific needs, out-of-the box, simplify the deployment process, provide an intuitive user experience and, ultimately, help them achieve business results faster."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position in a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. Visit www.idc.com/promo/idcmarketscape.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

