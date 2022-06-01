OPW Launches Legend By Belanger Product Brand for Tunnel Car Washes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belanger, part of OPW and Dover (NYSE: DOV), recently announced the launch of its Legend By Belanger™ Tunnel Car Wash Series product brand. The Legend By Belanger pays homage to Belanger's more than 50-year history as an innovator and creative trendsetter in the tunnel car wash space.

"Belanger's commitment to innovation has redefined the tunnel wash industry – it was the first company to develop a soft-touch tunnel wash system and today has more than 150 U.S. patents," said Warren Day, Vice President and General Manager of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. "The Legend By Belanger product brand defines our most trusted and reliable tunnel equipment series that has been designed to meet the needs of the car wash operators and draws on decades of engineering know-how and experience. All Legend By Belanger tunnel wash components are built around flexible wash configuration models that enable you to create the wash solution that satisfies both you and your customers' expectations."

Built on the strength of Belanger's aircraft-grade aluminum framework, Legend By Belanger equipment features minimal moving parts. Where motion is required, each component relies on automotive-grade bearings or lube-free pivot points-for minimal maintenance and easy servicing.

To learn more about the complete range of vehicle-wash equipment and systems from Belanger, please visit https://www.opwvws.com/brands/belanger.html.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the clean energy, retail-fueling, fluid-handling and car wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and underground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, railcar valves and equipment, and car wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

