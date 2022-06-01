Logicalis US Welcomes New VP of Managed Services

Mohammed Ibrahim joins leading MSP with over 22 years of professional experience in networking and security

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Mohammed Ibrahim as its new VP of Managed Services. In this role, Ibrahim will oversee a team of 285 operations experts, comprised of help desk, engineering support teams, and solutions architects. Additionally, he will work closely with Logicalis' global and regional teams to ensure proper resource alignment.

Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, welcomes Mohammed Ibrahim as its new VP of Managed Services. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to have Mohammed's extensive experience and expertise to lead our managed services team," said CEO Jon Groves. "Our customers rely on our managed services support, and we know that Mohammed will deliver what they need to be successful. He represents what it means to be an Architect of Change ™, and we look forward to seeing his leadership drive growth throughout our organization."

Ibrahim joins Logicalis US with more than two decades of experience in networking and security, as well as hybrid cloud and enterprise solution design for complex global structures. Based in Frisco, Tex., Ibrahim attended Bangalore University and holds various technical certifications including as a Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner.

"Logicalis US has become a leader in the technology sector by exemplifying what it means to be Architects of Change™," said Ibrahim. "I couldn't be happier to join such an innovative team that embraces emerging technologies and highlights the importance of managed services."

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

