GOLDEN ARROW APPLIES TO EXTEND WARRANTS

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of 6,012,500 outstanding warrants as follows:

4,062,500 warrants that are set to expire on June 19, 2022 , and 1,950,000 warrants that are set to expire on June 20, 2022 to be extended to June 19 and June 20, 2024 respectively. These warrants were originally issued as part of the units under a single private placement completed by the Company in 2 tranches on June 19 and June 20, 2019 respectively.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.30. Each warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Golden Arrow :

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes an epithermal gold project in Argentina, a district‑scale frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay, a base-metal project in the heart of a leading mining district in Chile and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

