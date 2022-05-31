Wine Away Celebrates 25 Years as Leading Stain Remover on the Market

The Family-Owned Brand Will Debut a Limited-Edition Anniversary Bottle as Demand for the Miracle Solution Soars

WALLA WALLA, Wash., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized by customers and retailers as one of the most powerful red wine stain removers in the market, Wine Away celebrates its 25th Anniversary this June. In anticipation of the milestone, the brand has released an Anniversary Collection on WineAway.com that offers the signature stain fighter packaged in a limited-edition anniversary bottle, branded tote bag, and City Roast, a specialty coffee blend from a local roastery.

"Wine Away is truly one of those accidental discoveries – a product that was designed to be an all-purpose cleaner and degreaser, ended up being this amazing red wine stain remover," said Staci Wanichek, CEO of Wine Away. "25 years later, we still use the same formula and original label design."

Founded in 1997 by Staci Wanichek and her mother, Cheryl Corn, the USA-made solution was originally developed as a part-time side project. After discovering that it was safe and consistently powerful on removing the toughest of stains, the pair spent weekends traveling to wine regions from Washington to California, demonstrating the quality and effectiveness of Wine Away in-person so people could watch how incredibly the product performed on stains in a live setting.

Since its founding, Wine Away has garnered numerous awards and accolades. Rated as Good Housekeeping's Best Overall Stain Remover and with over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, Wine Away has become a household name and essential cleaning product - with fans ranging from families to businesses and restaurants. The company is still family-owned and operated today, with all Wine Away products manufactured and distributed in Walla Walla, Washington.

"Building the brand to what it is today, we faced many challenges and obstacles, but I wouldn't want it any other way. We're excited about all the relationships we've created and love hearing from customers how Wine Away saved the day," Wanichek added.

Today, the legacy carries on. Staci's son, Jack Wanichek, now oversees marketing and social media for the brand, while Staci continues actively leading the company's team in developing domestic and global strategies. Wine Away is still thriving after a quarter century, and with Staci's guidance and unwavering support from the Wanichek family, the company is poised to take on a new generation of brand fans as it continues to evolve.

Wine Away is currently sold in major retailers throughout the United States and has expanded internationally to 17 countries. The product line is available online at WineAway.com, Amazon, World Market, Sur la Table, Total Wine and BevMo! along with many other specialty wine shops, wineries, and wine catalogs.

About Wine Away

Founded in 1997, Wine Away is a remarkable red wine stain remover, offering the best solution to the world's biggest party-related problems. Wine Away is formulated to remove both fresh and dried wine stains on clothing, upholstery, and carpeting, and is also effective on pet accidents, coffee, blood, and ink.

