TILLAMOOK COUNTY CREAMERY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH DOT FOODS

TILLAMOOK, Ore., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra creamy, premium Tillamook® Ice Cream is now available for ice cream lovers to enjoy at restaurants and scoop shops from coast to coast. The exclusive partnership with Dot Foods unlocks the potential for Tillamook Ice Cream to be accessible via Dot's network of customers, including more than 5,200 distributors in all 50 states.

Packaged in plastic three-gallon tubs, the newly distributed Tillamook Ice Cream for foodservice currently has eight, taste-tempting flavors stocked, including Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Oregon Strawberry, Rocky Road, and Vanilla Bean, with another 20 flavors available for special order. Made with no shortcuts and with extra cream, all Tillamook Ice Cream is made with rBST-free milk and no artificial flavors or preservatives.1

"We are thrilled with this new opportunity to provide Tillamook Ice Cream to foodservice operators and their customers throughout the country," said Preston Simon, Director of Foodservice, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA). "Our premium Tillamook Ice Cream has tremendous loyalty now in retail, and this new distribution is poised to grow that fan base even more when they are away from home – one delicious scoop at a time."

TCCA has been making ice cream with more cream than industry standards require since 1947. As a long-time re-distribution partner for Tillamook Cheese, the expanded ice cream partnership with Dot Foods will help build on TCCA's rapidly growing presence as a national dairy brand. In 2021, Tillamook Ice Cream grew to become the fastest-growing family-size ice cream brand in the United States.2

Since 2018, TCCA has expanded its household reach by 45%, adding 9 million new brand buyers in just three years. Today, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households are currently buying Tillamook products3. In 2021 alone, 2 million households were added – up 7% over the prior year– achieving a total U.S. household penetration of 23.3%.

"Based on the success that Tillamook Cheese has had within the foodservice sector, organically growing to be the most menu mentioned cheese in the U.S., we anticipate excellent enthusiasm and demand for our ice cream as well," said Simon. "We look forward to all that Dot Foods partnership will deliver for our Tillamook Ice Cream."

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About Dot Foods

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot's 13th U.S. facility will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Brampton, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. For information, visit Dotfoods.com

1 All farmers who supply milk for Tillamook products pledge to not use artificial growth hormones. The FDA has stated that no significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rBST treated and non-rBST treated cows.

2 In terms of absolute dollar sales; 52 weeks ending 12/26/21.

3 23.3% HH pen; 52 weeks ending 12/26/21.

