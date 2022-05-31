TALON Welcomes David Osborn as Executive VP of Sales

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, an industry leader in providing innovative healthcare technology solutions, has announced the hire of David Osborn as Executive Vice President of Sales. He is tasked with leading TALON's go-to market strategies and sales efforts for the Management Consulting, Analysts, Health Plan, and Claims-Tech markets.

A healthcare industry veteran, Osborn comes to TALON with more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record in revenue growth, market expansion, and technology development with companies including GE, Perot Systems (Division of Dell), FICO, and IBM. Additionally, he led the first SaaS Healthcare Information System to market with resounding success.

Osborn is also an established and highly regarded C-Suite thought leader and transparency consultant.

"Dave's stellar track record of achievements over more than three decades speaks for itself," said TALON Co-Founder, President, and CEO Mark Galvin. "He brings invaluable depth of knowledge and experience to the table and has a clear understanding of the needs and challenges that stakeholders across the healthcare industry are currently facing with ensuring transparency compliance. We're thrilled to welcome Dave to the TALON team!"

About TALON

TALON's mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. We've built the ultimate suite of software services designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Simply put, TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while enabling seamless integration into the Payer's existing architecture, all without disruption or distraction. Our tools create free-market dynamics, starting with our ability to ensure full compliance with all mandates and extending through our consumer-driven MyMedicalShopper platform. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

