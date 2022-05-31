SEGI.TV Sponsors Floyd Mayweather's TMT Racing for The Coca-Cola 600

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to restate that it was the premier sponsor of the Floyd Mayweather, TMT Racing's #50 car, for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Considered one of NASCAR's "Crown Jewel" races, the event had more than 50,000 fans in attendance at Charlotte Motor Speedway while being broadcast live on Fox Sports.

As a boxer, Mayweather competed between 1996 and 2017, retiring with an undefeated record and winning fifteen major world championships from super featherweight to light-middleweight with a record of 50 and 0. He entered the #50 Chevrolet for driver Kaz Grala and qualified for the season-opening Daytona 500.

"I love fast cars, and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me," says Mayweather.

The partnership with TMT Racing support SEGI.TVs' and Mayweather's goal of achieving diversity in motorsports.

"I am excited to have SEGI.TV sponsor TMT Racing's #50 car for the Coca-Cola 600. The Money Team brand stands for excellence and always striving to improve, regardless of the challenges ahead - which is directly aligned with what we believe as we grow the channel," says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. He goes on to say, "This opportunity is scarce in that the majority team owner and premier sponsor of a NASCAR team are both people of color, which speaks to diversity and inclusion in motorsports and is one of our core brand statements at SEGI.TV. We look forward to continuing racing and working with TMT brands going forward."

"We are pleased to welcome Segi TV to the TMT Racing family, and further, we think that the sky is the limit with regard to long term content partnerships with SEGI and their robust platform that boasts the same kind of capability as Showtime, Netflix and other OTT and streaming options. The future is exceptionally bright for this collaboration," says Brent Johnson, Co-Owner of TMT Racing and CEO and Managing Partner of ONE Entertainment Group.

Fans watched the 2022 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race on FOX Sports as the green flag dropped and the #50 SEGI.TV car finished 23rd place.

Investors can follow Sycamore on Instagram: Segi tv Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI ):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for domestic theatrical release. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com

About TMT Racing : TMT Racing was bred from the legacy of a winner that came from adversity, the undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather. We are a team that always remembers that we are undefeated if we advance our greater cause and inspire young winners to follow their dreams. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @themoneyteamracing Twitter @tmtracing50.

About Floyd " Money " Mayweather : Mayweather has won 15 world titles in five different weight classes. He has a perfect professional boxing record of 50 wins and no losses. He won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics. In addition, he won three U.S. Golden Gloves titles in three different weight classes. He also won the U.S national title at featherweight. In 2021, Mayweather was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

About SEGI.TV :

SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

View original content:

SOURCE Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc.